UPDATED: Alberta government reverses course on Low Income Transit Pass program

Alberta Seniors, Community, and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon said the government will be reinstating funds to the Low Income Transit Pass (LITP) in Calgary and Edmonton to support low-income people. The Alberta government provides direct transit subsidies to Albertans on social benefits in communities across the province, including Calgary and Edmonton. “Following conversations with the two largest cities, it is clear that the cities are not able to pay for their full programs at this time,” said Nixon in a Wednesday statement. “As a result, Alberta’s government will continue to extend this funding to the cities and work with them to ensure their low-income transit program continues to be funded in the future.”Calgary and Edmonton run their own transit programs, which the Alberta government subsidizes. Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said on Tuesday the Alberta government has discontinued funding its portion of the LITP in Calgary and Edmonton. READ MORE: UPDATED: Sohi says Alberta government has ended funding to discounted transit passesEach month, Sohi said the LITP is accessed by 25,000 low-income people, students, and seniors who require public transit access to get around Edmonton. “Defunding this program will make living more expensive for 25,000 Edmontonians,” said Sohi.