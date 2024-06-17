BREAKING: Alberta government to restrict cellphones, social media in schools

The Alberta government will be prohibiting students from using cellphones during class time and banning access to social media sites in schools effective the 2024/2025 school year. Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said he is “confident that these restrictions will reduce distractions, maximize learning time, support student mental health, and reduce opportunities for cyberbulling.” “The new rules will be in place as I mentioned for the 24/25 school year at the beginning of the next school year, which occurs in late August, early September,” said Nicolaides at a Monday press conference. ....more to come