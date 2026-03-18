Alberta

Alberta introduces a bill restricting MAiD to cases where natural death is reasonably foreseeable within one-year

Premier Danielle Smith.
Premier Danielle Smith.Screen grab
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Justice Minister Mickey Amery
Canada MAID
Alberta MAiD

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