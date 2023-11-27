Alberta is ‘reluctantly’ getting back into electricity business as part of Sovereignty Act

Getting out of the ‘business of being in business’ used to be a mantra for libertarian conservatives such as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. But two decades after privatizing Alberta’s electrical grid, the UCP government is “reluctantly” proposing to get back into the power business as a way of circumventing Ottawa’s proposed electricity regulations under its invocation of the Sovereignty Act on Monday.At a media briefing, Premier Smith said the proposed Crown corporation would be a wholly-owned entity that would not recognize the federal government’s so-called ‘clean energy regulations’ (CERs) “as constitutionally valid.”The new, as-yet unnamed company would be tasked with bringing new generation or alternatively purchasing existing power generation assets such as natural gas plants that private industry would not otherwise build or operate “due to the uncertainty and penalties established by the CERs.”.“We're not going in the direction of Saskatchewan. We value our private sector players and we want to make sure that our private sector continues to be strong.“Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.Specifically, it could also be used as a way to indemnify government employees from prosecution for ignoring Ottawa’s new rules.And although Alberta is looking at provinces like Saskatchewan’s SaskPower subsidiary for inspiration, Smith said Alberta has no intention of re-regulating the independent power market.“We're not going in the direction of Saskatchewan. We value our private sector players and we want to make sure that our private sector continues to be strong. I'd love for the private sector to continue to be allowed to work the way we intended,” she told reporters. “But with the federal government intervening the way they have, it's created uncertainty in the market so we don't have the investment that we need. So we want to be the generator of last resort. That would be the main difference, I think, between what they're doing in Saskatchewan and what we're intending to do in Alberta.” It could also be used as a means of assisting and partnering with industry to de-risk investments in nuclear power and other emerging green generation if needed, the government said in a technical briefing, using best-of-breed technologies that may or may not be ready for prime time private players — such as small modular nuclear reactors..Alberta has reduced electricity emissions by 53% since 2005..In addition, the resolution instructs the government to work with industry, regulators and other groups to study the feasibility of establishing of the proposed Crown corporation “for the purpose of bringing and maintaining more reliable and affordable electricity onto the grid in the event that private generators find it too risky to do so under the CERs.”“Alberta must be prepared should the CERs lead to divestment in natural gas generation and power plants being turned off in 2035. This initiative would be an important first step towards protecting Albertans’ continued access to reliable and affordable electricity should this occur,” it said.Alberta’s grid had seven alerts during colder months in 2022 and had three alerts in summer 2023, underscoring the importance of having sufficient stable base load power sources such as gas, hydro and nuclear available year-round. Alberta must continue to rely on a diverse mix of intermittent and base load options to prevent future brownouts and blackouts and maintain a reliable grid.Premier Smith has previously said the reason for the pause on renewables was to ensure there was enough base load back up to support the surge of renewable applications such as solar and wind farms.It was not immediately clear how Monday’s announcement plays into renewable energy moratorium. Alberta has reduced electricity emissions by 53% since 2005. The Public Policy Forum previously indicated that the cost of the federal electricity approach could be more than $1 trillion and as high as $1.7 trillion.