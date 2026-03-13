BREAKING: Alberta judge denies ATA's injunction request to pause Back to School Act

EDMONTON — An Alberta judge ruled on Friday to deny the Alberta Teachers Association's request for an injunction to suspend Alberta's back-to-work legislation, which ended their 21-day strike by invoking the notwithstanding clause. The ATA argued that Bill 2 violates the teachers' rights, and the Government of Alberta did not properly invoke the notwithstanding clause. Therefore, the bill should be put on hold until their case can be heard in court. The judge agreed that the ATA had an argument and that there is a case for the case as a whole. However, the judge ruled that it would be better for students to remain in class in the months leading up to the trial. More to come...