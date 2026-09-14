Alberta

UPDATED: Alberta NDP swipe razor-thin Calgary-Shaw byelection

Calgary-Shaw MLA Kyle Campbell and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi celebrating Campbell's victory in the riding's byelection.
Calgary-Shaw MLA Kyle Campbell and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi celebrating Campbell's victory in the riding's byelection. Naheed Nenshi: YouTube
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Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
Ableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
mike derry
Kyle Campbell
Calgary-Shaw by-election
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