Alberta prosecution will have to meet with victims' families if they dispute ASIRT's charge recomendations

EDMONTON — Justice Minister Mickey Amery announced a review of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team and the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service Friday night, and says the Crown will have to meet with the families of victims of police misconduct if they decide not to lay charges.“Accountability and transparency is very important to me, and it's important to the families impacted,” said Amery at the 2025 UCP AGM in Edmonton.“So, I will say this, you will be able to meet with them. You will hear from them. And every family impacted by any tragedy deserves an explanation, and that is what we're going to do.”.Amery made the announcement after being asked a question by the father of a man who died as a result of a police incident in Grande Prairie, where ASIRT believed that there could have been criminal charges against the officer but the Crown declined to take the case.“What has happened is simply unacceptable,” Amery said. “And what I had promised Greg, and I'll promise to each and every one of our members here, is this: we have initiated a comprehensive review of the ASIRT and Alberta Crown Prosecution Service. It is being led by a wonderful retired judge who will provide us with some recommendations on how we can approve that.”Under the current protocol, ASIRT can conduct an investigation into an incident and make a legal recommendation on criminal charges, and then the Crown decides whether to pursue the charges.