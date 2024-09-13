GOT HIM!: Alberta RCMP arrest second suspect in killing of Rocky View County worker

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested resident Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, at a residence on O’Chiese First Nation on Friday at 1 p.m. following an intense search and multiple pleas for information. To determine Strawberry’s release status and future court date, the Alberta RCMP said he will be taken before a justice of the peace. “We received tips and information from the public over the course of the last few weeks and the arrest of Elijah Strawberry serves as a reminder of the value of public assistance in maintaining public safety,” said Alberta RCMP Chief Superintendent Roberta McKale in a Friday press release. “The Alberta RCMP had a significant co-ordinated effort with many different units engaged from across the Province offering thousands of work hours to locate and arrest Elijah Strawberry.”With this arrest, the RCMP said it is confident the two suspects involved in the August 6 homicide against Rocky View County worker Colin Hough and the attempted murder of another person are in custody.Despite the arrests of Alberta resident Arthur Penner and Strawberry, it said the investigation into this case continues. It asked anyone with information about these crimes to come forward.As always, it said its thoughts are with the victims and their family and friends who have been affected by this ordeal. McKale concluded by thanking the RCMP Major Crimes Unit officers and those supporting them from other units who worked to get to this point and will continue with this investigation. “I would also like to thank our partners from Edmonton, Calgary, and Lethbridge Police Service, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, and the provincial Sheriffs who all assisted in our efforts to locate this offender,” she said. Officials from Rocky View County said on August 6 it was one of its staffers shot dead on a rural road near Strathmore.READ MORE: UPDATED: Rocky View County mourns staffer killed in 'senseless' shooting; Fortis worker woundedRocky View County had identified the victim as Hough.The RCMP issued a shelter in place around noon near the intersection of RR 282 and TR 250. It found Hough dead and another victim wounded superficially.The Alberta RCMP obtained an arrest warrant on August 12 for murder for Strawberry for the fatal shooting in Rocky View County. READ MORE: Alberta RCMP issue warrant for suspect in Rocky View County homicide, other one arrestedThe RCMP asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. He was described as light complexion, six feet one inch tall, 169 pounds, several arm and face tattoos, and brown hair. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.