BREAKING: Alberta UCP order new electoral boundaries report

EDMONTON – The Alberta UCP intends to dismiss the recently tabled electoral boundaries commission report on Thursday and order a new committee to produce a fresh report with two more electoral districts. The report, tabled on March 26, was restricted to adding only a pair of electoral districts, and the majority's recommendations did so by increasing the number of seats in urban Alberta by four and removing two from rural Alberta. Conversely, the minority's recommendations made extensive use of hybrid ridings along the edges of Alberta's major cities to avoid removing any seats from rural Alberta. Thursday's move, if done, would be unprecedented, as it goes against historical trends of the government accepting the independent report's majority recommendations.Updates to come...