Alberta

BREAKING: Alberta UCP order new electoral boundaries report

Premier Danielle Smith has raised concerns over the direction of the federal NDP following Sunday’s election of Avi Lewis as its new leader, arguing the party’s policies could have significant implications for Alberta and Canada’s oil and gas sector.
Premier Danielle Smith has raised concerns over the direction of the federal NDP following Sunday’s election of Avi Lewis as its new leader, arguing the party’s policies could have significant implications for Alberta and Canada’s oil and gas sector.YouTube screenshot
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