UPDATED: Alberta UCP welcomes Jennifer Johnson into caucus

Alberta United Conservative Party MLAs voted in an internal ballot on Wednesday to bring Independent MLA Jennifer Johnson (Lacombe-Ponoka) into caucus. Before the vote, the Alberta UCP said Johnson addressed the caucus directly, highlighting the work she has done in her community and the personal growth and understanding she has gained by engaging with sexual minorities. “Over the past 17 months, MLA Johnson has done a very good job as a local MLA,” said Alberta Chief Government Whip Shane Getson in a Wednesday press release. “After having a very thoughtful discussion with our caucus team, our MLAs voted to acknowledge her hard work, recognize her efforts, and welcome her into the government caucus.”Johnson acknowledged in 2023 Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would be barring her from sitting in the UCP caucus if she was elected after she had compared schools producing transgender children to mixing feces into cookies. .Dropped Alberta UCP candidate says she wants to earn back party’s trust.“This morning I had a productive conversation with the Transgender Equality Society of Alberta, and I am willing to meet with any community group to educate myself on their concerns,” she said. “My intention is to earn my seat back on the United Conservative team, but should you give me the opportunity to be your MLA, I will continue to work tirelessly to stand up for the residents of Lacombe-Ponoka and represent you to the best of my ability at the legislature.”Since the Alberta election, the UCP said Johnson has met with numerous sexual minorities. It added she has engaged on topics important to them and is committed to continuing that work in caucus. Johnson said she was pleased to join the UCP caucus, “where I will be able to continue representing my constituents and help make life better for all Albertans.”“Over the past 17 months, I have grown both personally and professionally,” she said.“Now, I am eager to apply what I have learned to benefit everyone who calls this province home.”While she had run as a UCP candidate in the Alberta election, she had been sitting as an Independent. Her status as a UCP MLA takes effect immediately. Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi responded by saying this news was a “gut-punch to all trans youth, their families, and allies.”“Allowing Johnson to join the UCP caucus is yet again proving that the Danielle Smith who ran for premier is not the same Danielle Smith who is the premier,” said Nenshi..Smith said on September 10 her gender identity policies will provide Johnson with a platform for her to explain her beliefs and rebuild bridges with sexual minorities..Smith says gender identity policies could provide Independent MLA with redemption .The Alberta government will be bringing forward three gender identity bills — one about banning gender transitions in minors, another about informing parents about what happens with their children in schools, and a third about protecting women in sports. “And I think Ms. Johnson will have the opportunity to participate in all that discussion and I hope be able to provide some clarity on where she stands on these issues and be able to provide some comfort that she’s going to govern for all of her constituents,” said Smith. Former Alberta UCP nomination candidate Dusty Myshrall (Lacombe-Ponoka), who was the runner-up to Johnson in that race, said on September 18 its MLAs should vote to let her into it at its next caucus meeting..Jennifer Johnson’s Alberta UCP nomination rival calls for her admission into caucus .While she and Myshrall do not always see eye to eye, he said he felt compelled to speak up in her defence after a video went viral of her being berated by Canadian transgender activist Victoria Bucholtz for refusing to say transgender women are women. “In this specific video, MLA Johnson conducted herself with class and respectful compassion — all while under a tremendous amount of public pressure,” said Myshrall.