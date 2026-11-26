EDMONTON — Higher oil prices have turned Alberta’s projected $9.4-billion deficit into an $8.5-billion surplus, according to the UCP government’s second-quarter fiscal update released Thursday.Finance Minister Jason Nixon released the update, forecasting $93.1 billion in revenue for 2026-27 — $18.5 billion more than the government projected in Budget 2026. "This update shows strong economic momentum and a major improvement in Alberta's fiscal position," said Nixon to reporters. "But what matters most is what we do with it.""Much of this improvement is tied to global energy prices that can change quickly, and that is why discipline matters now more than ever."Non-renewable resource revenue accounts for most of the increase. The government now forecasts $28.6 billion in resource revenue, $15.4 billion above its original budget estimate.That figure would set a new record, exceeding the previous high from 2022-23 by $3.4 billion..The increase comes as the government raises its forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude to US$83.50 per barrel, up from the US$60.50 price used in Budget 2026. Prices would need to average about US$74 per barrel for the remainder of the fiscal year to achieve the updated annual forecast. Each US$1 change in the annual average oil price affects the province’s revenue by approximately $680 million."Global events disrupted supply and made markets volatile, and that pushed oil prices up," Nixon said. Alberta is also forecasting a wider gap between West Texas Intermediate and Western Canadian Select crude. The light-heavy differential is expected to average US$17.80 per barrel, US$4.80 wider than the budget forecast.The government attributes the wider differential to global logistics disruptions, higher ocean freight rates and increased heavy oil volumes reaching the US Gulf Coast through higher Venezuelan exports.Nixon said the gap can narrow as Alberta secures more pipelines. "Differentials go down when we get our product to market," Nixon said. .The UCP also forecasts $482 million less in fuel tax revenue than budgeted, largely because of its temporary fuel tax relief program. The program provided full relief from October to December, with partial relief expected from January to March.The government also expects higher corporate earnings to contribute to revenue growth. Corporate income tax revenue is forecast at $8.4 billion, $1.1 billion above budget."The overall economic outlook is strong, but we know the headlines don't always match the worries being discussed at the kitchen table," Nixon said. "There's still a lot of risk outside of our control, like the conflict in the Middle East, trade uncertainty, and volatile energy prices that are putting pressure on families, businesses, and our long-term fiscal picture in Alberta.""That is why we will stay focused on the things that we can control and protect the Alberta Advantage. Keeping costs down, keeping taxes low, supporting investment, and managing the province's finances responsibility.".Total expenses are forecast to reach $84.7 billion, $646 million above the Budget 2026 estimate and $419 million higher than the first-quarter projection.Operating expenses are expected to reach $71.3 billion, $856 million above budget. Capital grants are forecast to increase by $487 million, while debt servicing costs are expected to fall $224 million below the original estimate.Alberta's referendum also added to Alberta's election-related expenses. Elections Alberta requested an additional $49 million to cover referendum costs, bringing the event's projected price tag to approximately $84.3 million.The government forecasts $434 million in disaster and emergency assistance, primarily for wildfire control, wildfire preparedness and responses to flooding and severe weather.The government’s capital plan is now forecast at $10.6 billion, about $620 million higher than the budget projection."When it comes to expenses, we're investing in what matters to Albertans while exercising our great caution," Nixon said. "Because as I said, a lot of surplus revenue we're seeing is due to wildly fluctuating oil prices, and it is a mistake, one past governments have made time and time again, to use short-term resource spikes to fund ongoing programs.".Despite cash-flow and affordability struggles facing Albertans, Nixon preached the importance of disciplined government spending and said future surplus dollars could help fund one-time infrastructure projects. "So, instead of opening up the spending floodgates and putting Alberta in a tough position tomorrow, we're making careful, targeted investments across government to ensure our healthcare, education, and infrastructure is able to serve a population that has grown and will continue to grow," Nixon said.The finance minister also said any measures the government takes to address affordability must be handled carefully, so as not to create budget or inflation challenges. "We will continue to look for targeted ways to insert ourselves into the system that, again, won't drive prices up accidentally," Nixon said..The updated revenue forecast also reduces Alberta's projected borrowing requirements. Taxpayer-supported debt is forecast to reach $90.6 billion by March 31, 2027, $12.2 billion below the original budget projection.That would still represent a $4.6-billion increase from the end of the previous fiscal year.The Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund is expected to reach $36.2 billion by the end of the fiscal year, $6.2 billion above the budget estimate. The government had previously set a target of reaching $35 billion by the end of 2027.The projected $8.5-billion surplus does not represent the amount of cash immediately available for allocation. After accounting for money retained by provincial agencies and funds, capital requirements and other cash adjustments, the government forecasts $3.9 billion in surplus cash will be available."We're talking in a very short period of time, the doubling of the Heritage Saving Trust Fund," Nixon said. "Well on track to get to that $50 billion magic mark, which will put us in a spot where we're making more than our borrowing cost and on the Heritage Saving Trust Fund, and will ultimately set this province up to be able to get off the royalty roller coaster." .The fiscal update forecasts Alberta’s real GDP will grow by 2.6% in both 2026 and 2027. The government also expects employment to grow by 3.2% this year and 2.4% next year.Non-energy business investment is forecast to rise 9.8% in 2026 and accelerate to 14% in 2027, outpacing projected growth in oil and gas investment.Alberta’s population grew by 1.5% in the 2026 census year, the slowest pace since 2021. The government expects population growth to remain at 1.5% in 2027.