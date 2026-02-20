BREAKING: 'BULLS---': Alberta NDP call UCP immigration referendum a distraction from the issues that matter

EDMONTON — Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition of Alberta, Rakhi Pancholi, called Danielle Smith's referendum on immigration a distraction and "absolute bulls---" intended to distract Albertans from the issues that matter. "So after watching the Premier's address last night, Alberta's NDP have this to say, 'Cut the bulls--- and call the election,'" said Pancholi in a press conference on Firday. "Daniel Smith and the UCP did not campaign on nine new referendum questions. They don't have a mandate from Albertans for this, not on separatism, not in pulling out of the CPP, not on breaching the Charter rights of 1,000s of Albertans, not on coal mining in the eastern slopes and not on two tier health care."Pancholi said that the move "reeks of desperation," and is intended to distract Albertans from a multi-billion dollar deficit and Alberta's independence movement. ...more to come