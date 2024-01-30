UPDATED: Calgary city council votes to begin repeal of single-use bylaw

Calgary city council voted 10-5 to begin the process of repealing the single-use items bylaw. The five members who voted against eliminating the bylaw were Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and councillors Courtney Walcott, Kourtney Penner, Gian-Carlo Carra, and Jasmine Mian. “This is the cleanest way because we will actually be able to repeal the bylaw and have a fulsome conversation rather than Coun. Mian bring a segment of repeal and Coun. [Richard] Pootmans bring a segment of repeal,” said Calgary Coun. Jennifer Wyness at a Tuesday hearing. “We’ve already heard around the table that there are other people with ideas that they’re seeing are not working, so let’s start being collaborative around this horseshoe.” Calgary shoppers and diners began to pay a little more for the luxury of napkins, straws, stir-stix and even ketchup packets after the city’s new single-use bylaw came into effect on January 16. READ MORE: Calgary’s condiment bylaw comes into effectEffective January 16, retailers, grocers, cafes and takeout restaurants would be required to charge a minimum of 15 cents for every paper bag they give out and one dollar for each reusable cloth bag. The bylaw requires businesses supply foodware accessories’ such as plastic forks and condiments unless asked.These fees will increase in 2025.Wyness introduced the motion to advertise and bring forward the bylaw to consider its repeal. Calgary city council would have to develop a clear evaluation framework for collecting and reporting on the strategy. It would have to develop waste management infrastructure and communications for diversion. These actions would have to be done no later than March 31. Wyness called for Calgary city council to tackle waste management problems and establish a proper framework to determine the goals it would set out. With this motion, she said it would allow Calgary to expand its waste diversion infrastructure throughout it to offer more than garbage cans. If the motion went through, she said it could lead to more green bins next to garbage cans along the pathways. She admitted she wanted it to get the bylaw right. “And since no other city that has come before us with a taxable minimum fee has results, why are we rushing to do the same failures of other cities?” she said. To try to be funny, Calgary Coun. Sean Chu called the situation the city was facing a “green utopian wet dream.” Gondek scolded Chu for using sexualized language in the council chambers. “I'm sorry if you feel offended,” said Chu. Gondek acknowledged she was hearing many councillors admit they are amenable to changes. “However, we are looking at a repeal,” she said. “The repeal won’t come for several months and then there will be a period of time where we talk about what the changes are.” At this point, she said they could add more amendments, but that would cause chaos. While people might want changes, she warned this vote would lead to a full repeal. Carra said what Calgary city council was doing is “taking a mole hill and turning it into a mountain, and we’re going to cycle around on this for a long time.” “I just want to say to the new members of council welcome to silly season,” he said “This is going to cycle and cycle and cycle, and it’s really that not a big deal.” When it moves to repeal the bylaw a few months from now, Carra predicted most Calgarians will have incorporated tweaks to their lifestyle it is trying to achieve. He said it is dealing with it more than it should. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Thursday she has directed Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver to see if Calgary and Edmonton city councils have gone outside the realm of the Municipal Government Act and overstepped their bounds with their fast food bylaws. READ MORE: WING NIGHT MUTINY: Smith says govt looking at Calgary, Edmonton fast food bylawsOn January 16, all Calgary retail shops, grocers, restaurants, cafes and drive-thrus began to charge for bags and containers. On January 17, Edmonton increased its existing bylaw to charge 25 cents for each paper bag and $2 for reusable ones and restricted single-use items such as cutlery, straws and ketchup packets.Smith said it has become clear to her such petty ordinances are politically motivated rather than representing any sound waste management policies.