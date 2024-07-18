UPDATED: Calgary lifts some outdoor watering restrictions

Just in time. And not a moment too soon.Even Calgary continues to swelter under a heat warning, the city on Thursday took steps to lift some watering restrictions for parched lawns and shrubs and trees.Effective immediately, residents will be able to use sprinklers for up to one hour per week on a set schedule, based on address. House numbers ending with an odd number can use a sprinkler Thursday or Sunday while those with even numbers can water on Wednesday or Saturday.Sprinkler use is allowed only in the morning or later in the evening to avoid evaporation in the hottest part of the day.Hose watering with a trigger spray is allowed at any time..Hand watering is also permitted at any time, along with watering new grass or applying pesticides and fertilizers.Outdoor car washing is still banned, as is spraying down windows, exterior building surfaces, sidewalks or walkways. Fountains and other decorative yard features are also still banned with the expedition of bird baths.The restrictions apply to both residents and businesses that use city water.The city said it will continue to monitor the pipe and water demand on Friday and through the weekend. If things remain stable, it could move to Stage 1 outdoor watering restrictions as early as Monday.In its regular update, city engineers said the Bearspaw feeder main is running at about 70% of capacity..Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she was “relieved” that Calgary’s ongoing water crisis — which has gone on for nearly six weeks — looks to be coming to an end.“I started today not by saying I'm thrilled or excited to announce the move to stage two restrictions. I said that I'm relieved. The council is relieved and all of the people who have worked tirelessly around the clock, and every weekend since the fifth of June are all relieved,” she said.But far from being over, Gondek said city bureaucrats must now “step aside” and allow a thorough independent review to identify the cause of the water main break and ensure it doesn’t happen again.It comes as the city continues to tally up the final cost of the break, which could run into the tens of millions of dollars.Rather than take any direct responsibility, Gondek characterized the infrastructure problem as an issue that has manifested from neglect over decades, and not just in CalGary. She noted that other cities like Denver, Atlanta, and even Quebec City have all experienced critical — and costly — infrastructure failures.."Frankly, Calgary is on the front lines of an infrastructure crisis. And I just can't sugarcoat that. This is a legacy issue that spans back decades. It is not easily addressed and it has clearly been ignored or written off as too expensive by politicians and governments for some time,” she said. “I'm of the view that perhaps we got lucky here in Calgary our warning came early, and we have world leading infrastructure expertise right here in our city.”