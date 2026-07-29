BREAKING: Calgary police find body of Parker

CALGARY — Calgary police say they believe they have found the body of missing 11-year-old Parker Wells inside a small pipe, more than two weeks after the neurodivergent boy disappeared from a northwest day home.Parker was last seen in person between 11:08 and 11:41 a.m. on July 16 at a day home in the 0-100 block of Connaught Drive N.W. Clothing believed to be his was found nearby on Northmount Drive shortly afterward.Closed-circuit cameras later captured him shirtless and wearing black noise-cancelling headphones moving through the Thorncliffe area, with the final confirmed sighting at 12:52 p.m. in the 5500 block of Travis Crescent NE.The ensuing search has been one of the largest in recent Calgary memory, involving more than 5,500 search hours, thousands of kilometres covered on foot, air and water support, canine and mounted units, and the assessment of more than 600 tips.