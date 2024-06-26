UPDATED: Calgary to go ahead with Canada Day fireworks despite ban

Once bitten, twice shy. Especially when it comes to banning Canada Day.City of Calgary officials, obviously hoping to avoid a repeat of last year, are moving ahead with Canada Day fireworks despite a wide ranging fire ban due to the ongoing water main break.“We can confirm the evening fireworks will proceed as scheduled,” said Calgary Emergency Management Chief Sue Henry. “I want to stress that we still have an active fire ban in place and we've asked you to help us avoid any extra risk of fire given our water supply.”Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Calgarians deserve to have some fun on July 1 in exchange for the sacrifices they’ve made over the past three weeks.“(It’s) a time for us to celebrate. With so many great activities planned including nighttime fireworks is the day that holds something,” she said. “We know you've given up a lot of luxuries over these last few weeks and we know that our Canada Day festivities are important part of celebrating who we are.”That’s in stark contrast to last year, when the city attempted to cancel festivities in the name of native reconciliation — something even First Nations didn’t want or ask for.After an outpouring of public support, city brass relented and the show went on.Last year it was Gondek who supported banning the event in the name of reconciliation over a misplaced “commitment” to respecting “cultural sensitivities” and diversity — along with other considerations such as concerns about late-night traffic, noise, overcrowding, wildlife, and the environment. Not this year. It’s going to be full bore, with events starting at various locales through the city and traffic restrictions at popular viewpoints on Scotsman’s Hill, Fort Calgary (the Confluence) and Crescent Heights.There will be limited parking at other popular hotspots like Edgeworthy Park while the lines in Bowness are being flushed but in all, the city is bending over backwards to make Canada go off without the proverbial hitch.And if all goes well, those restrictions might be lifted by Monday and things will start going back to normal. .City of Calgary confirms fireworks for Canada Day at Stampede Park.Schulz denounces Calgary for cancelling Canada Day fireworks.Petition to save Calgary’s Canada Day fireworks receives close to 10,000 signatures