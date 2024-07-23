UPDATED: Calgary Zoo polar died of broken trachea during rough play with older brother

One in a million. A freak accident between two brothers. That’s how Calgary Zoo officials are describing the death of one of its prized polar bears last weekend.‘Baffin’, an seven year-old bear drowned after his windpipe was broken by his eight year-old companion ‘Siku’ while they were roughhousing in their specially designed dunking pool.According to Dr. Sandie Black, the Wilder Institute’s senior veterinarian, it’s not uncommon for polar bears to engage in rough play — much like puppies, or even humans. In this case, it turned into a tragic accident.A subsequent necropsy determined that Baffin was in otherwise excellent physical condition and there was no evidence of heat-related stress.“Although the necropsy results are conclusive about the cause of Baffin’s death, they offer little solace to our team that loved Baffin so deeply,” said Colleen Baird, the zoo’s director of animal care..Baird said there was no indication of anything out of the ordinary in their behaviour, including playing in and out of the water.Their enclosure, which covers two acres, includes a specially designed dunking pool that allows them to completely submerge about three or four metres.Bears are accomplished swimmers and it’s not uncommon for them to spend several minutes underwater.That’s why there was no obvious alarm among workers and observers when Baffin didn’t immediately surface. That changed as the minutes went by and keepers discovered that he had in fact drowned.But even then, the extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately obvious; there were no outward signs of wounding or trauma. It wasn’t until the necropsy that veterinarians were able to ascertain what had actually happened.And even then necropsy results aren’t always conclusive, said Black. But in this case they were.Baffin and Siku were both rescued as orphans in 2016 and 2017 near Churchill when they were each less than a year old. They were initially housed at the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg before they were transferred to the Taylor Foundation Polar Bear Sanctuary in 2021.Black said Siku, while aware that Baffin is gone, hasn’t displayed any outward signs of grief or mourning. He’s still eating and playing and doing what polar bears do. He hasn’t had to be medicated or otherwise consoled.And in fact, he curiously approached media from behind the viewing wall at Tuesday’s briefing.Black said it’s important not to ascribe anthropomorphic traits — ala Disney — to what are essentially wild animals.Bears don’t mourn like humans, or even pets do,” she said.Polar bears aren’t social creatures, per se. They often hunt in isolation in nature and gather in limited social circles. These particular bears had been socialized with other bears but their pen was designed to give them solitary time as well.That’s why both Baird and Black said there is “no pressing need” to find a replacement companion at this time, although it’s quite likely there will be one at some point in the future.”By supporting bear conservation, bringing in other bears… is a good thing. We want to execute that that's why the Taylor Foundation supported this habitat. It still s to continue that momentum on the conservation piece for sure,” said Baird.