BREAKING: Carney announces government's intent to make bail law stricter

Mark Carney unveiled a new defense and security strategy in Edmonton on Wednesday, putting crime and community safety at the center of his remarks. Carney said Canada must prepare for a “more dangerous and more divisive world,” but he stressed that protecting Canadians at home is just as important as supporting NATO allies abroad. “Security begins at home,” he said. “That’s why our government will be cracking down on illegal guns and gun trafficking, and why we will immediately introduce strong legislation to secure our border.”Carney outlined a plan to hire 1,000 new RCMP officers and 1,000 new Canada Border Services agents, describing the move as essential to stopping the flow of weapons and organized crime. He also pledged to propose tougher bail laws this fall, specifically targeting repeat offenders involved in home invasions, car thefts and gang-related violence. “Canadians have the right to feel safe in their communities,” Carney said. “When our laws repeatedly fail to protect those basic rights, we need new laws. This fall, we will deliver them.”At the heart of his speech was a focus on protecting religious and community spaces from violence, intimidation and hate. Carney said no one should fear going about daily life. “All Canadians must be able to get up, go to work, go to their church, temple, mosque or community center, and then come home and sleep soundly at night,” he said. “That is the basic promise of security, and we will not stop until it is guaranteed.”...more to come