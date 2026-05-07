Ex-UCP MLA Sinclair reunites with government caucus

EDMONTON — The UCP caucus re-admitted Independent MLA Scott Sinclair to the government caucus on Thursday, 13 months after being exiled for failing to support Budget 2025. “MLA Sinclair has spent significant time reflecting on the responsibilities and expectations of government caucus MLAs and successfully demonstrated his renewed commitment to serve as a member of the government caucus," reads a statement from Chief Government Whip Justin Wright on Thursday. "Additionally, he expressed deep regret for his previous comments and actions and made clear they were the result of a misunderstanding of the Westminster Parliamentary system and misguided advice."Thursday's announcement comes after Sinclair offered a lengthy public apology to Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP on Wednesday. "Mr. Speaker, there are moments in this role I'm not proud of, in particular, some of the things I said about former colleagues and teammates in government," said Sinclair."Holding government to account is a fundamental part of our system, but I was not elected as a member of the opposition. I was elected as a member of the United Conservative Party, a team I was proud to be a part of, and one that the people of lesser Slave Lake supported.".Sinclair was ejected from the caucus in March 2025 after he criticized the UCP's proposed budget and said he would not vote in favour of it because he believed it unfairly diverted money from Northern Alberta to Calgary and Edmonton projects. "Looking back, there were times I let passion and emotion lead my decisions," Sinclair wrote in an X post on Thursday. "My public criticism of the premier and the government, particularly around the budget, came from passion for our riding, but I recognize now there was a better way to handle those disagreements."Sinclair chose not to join another political party after being kicked out of the caucus, saying it gave him the freedom to advocate for his constituents in Lesser Slave Lake, but he now recognizes that his constituents elected him as a UCP member, not as an independent. "I’ve always stood up for my constituents, and that’ll never change," Sinclair wrote in his X post. "But I’ve learned that how I raise concerns matters and that I’m best able to serve the people I represent when I work as part of a strong team." Individuals have speculated over whether Sinclair was quietly striding back to the UCP over recent months after he voted with the government in favour of Budget 2026 and their heavily debated motion to partially accept the Electoral Boundaries Review Commission's majority maps with amendments..Smith was travelling to Ottawa on Thursday, but she welcomed Sinclair back to her team through an X post. "Scott has always been a strong advocate for Lesser Slave Lake and for Northern Alberta, and I know how deeply he cares about the people and communities he represents," wrote Smith."I want to thank him for the sincere effort he has made to reconnect with caucus and rejoin our team. I look forward to working together again on behalf of Albertans."Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi criticized Sinclair's anticipated move when speaking to reporters on Wednesday. "I'm surprised he didn't walk across the floor at the end of that statement," said Nenshi. "This is how they this is how the government treats people. They have humiliated that guy. They made him go through his paces.""They forced him to show up for every vote so he can show he votes with the government, and he's loyal. They've handed him questions to ask in Question Period that say, 'Our government' and 'Us as the UCP government,' and they made him give that grovelling apology to the Premier today so that he can come back."Sinclair said he is excited to reunite with his caucus mates and get back to work before the spring legislative session ends on May 14. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to move forward, and I’m glad to be welcomed back in the United Conservative Caucus, where I belong, working alongside colleagues to deliver for the great people of Lesser Slave Lake and for all Albertans," Sinclair wrote.