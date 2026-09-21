Alberta

BREAKING: Forever Canadian to register as third party advertiser

Thomas Lukaszuk announces that the group will now fall under Elections Alberta financial release rules and will campaign on the referendum question
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event. WS: Will Vasseur
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Thomas Lukaszuk
Elections Alberta
Alberta referendum
forever canadian
Alberta federalism
2026 Alberta independence
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