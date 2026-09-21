BREAKING: Forever Canadian to register as third party advertiser

CALGARY — Forever Canadian founder Thomas Lukaszuk has announced that the group will now be officially classified as a third-party advertiser by Elections Alberta."All of our supporters want us to engage in more specific advocacy regarding Question 10," Lukaszuk said at a press conference at the group's campaign headquarters in Calgary."I'm announcing today that as of this moment Forever Canadian will be entering the arena of a third-party advertiser, and we will encourage all supporters and all Albertans to choose option A on question number ten."The change will allow the group to openly campaign on the questions posed in the upcoming referendum, having previously only campaigned on the promotion of unity across Canada.The change will also mean that the groups' finances will have to be made publicly available under Elections Alberta rules..More to come...