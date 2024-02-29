Alberta

UPDATED: Guilbeault, Chahal blow hot air on Smith’s renewables plan

Steven Guilbeault
Steven GuilbeaultImage courtesy of Twitter/X
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Ableg
Moratorium On Renewables
George Chahal
Alberta Premier Danielle Smiths Government
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news