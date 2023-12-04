Alberta

UPDATED: Guilbeault infuriates Smith, Schulz with methane announcement in Dubai

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault alongside US envoy John Kerry (far left) in Dubai Monday.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault alongside US envoy John Kerry (far left) in Dubai Monday. COP28
Loading content, please wait...
Emissions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smiths Government
Cop28
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news