UPDATED: Guilbeault seemingly gives an inch on electricity regulations under pressure

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has seemingly given a little bit of leeway on so-called ‘clean electricity’ regulations aimed at creating a net-zero grid by 2035.Under a series of 10 tweaks announced Friday, grid operators would have more flexibility to address peak power needs and the use of ‘stand-by’ — or ‘on demand’ power sources such as natural gas — to “support the buildout of cleaner technologies” and a more flexible approach to cogeneration. ‘Cleaner’ facilities such as natural gas would be able to run longer than comparable coal units.In a statement, Guilbeault said the changes were prompted by feedback received during the comment process, which has been extended to March 15..“It’s hard for me to comment on what Premier Smith might say or not say.”Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.“The improvements under consideration would enhance the flexibility for provincial operators to continue to ensure reliable and affordable power while maintaining Canada's ability to achieve its emissions reduction goal,” it said.It’s not clear if the changes are palatable to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP government which has vehemently complained the changes would cause people to “freeze in the dark” after a grid warning during January’s Polar Vortex. The Western Standard has reached out to Alberta Environmental Minister Rebecca Schulz for comment.In an interview with PostMedia Guilbeault said “it’s hard for me to comment on what Premier Smith might say or not say..But on the surface at least, it appears that Ottawa has ceded to some key demands specifically with allowing natural gas plants with carbon capture and storage to operate as base load generation.Limiting the amount of time these units could operate “could have the unintended effect of disincentivizing investments in this important, emerging technology.”“Many stakeholders also noted a potential unintended outcome of limiting the operation of unabated emitting units by defining a maximum number of hours: once a relatively efficient unit meets its hourly limit, a less efficient unit would then be operated if there remained a need for further peaking services.”“This would result in more emissions than if the more efficient unit had been allowed to operate for longer.”.The changes would also allow for the use of so-called ‘offsets’ for power plant operators who exceed a given limit “despite having acted in good faith to remain in compliance.”The changes also makes consideration for ‘end-of-prescribed life’ limits on facilities built before 2025 that could result in so-called ‘stranded’ assets. It also makes provisions for “emergency circumstances.”Even the tone and tenor was noticeably more conciliatory, even from Guilbeault himself.“We've heard the challenges faced by some provinces for whom this is a bigger lift, whose power generation relies heavily on fossil fuels. We're coming to the table with substantial investment to support their path to a cleaner grid,” he said.“And we're coming back with new options for the regulation for consideration that respond to their concerns, while still reaching our shared goals. We're here to collaborate on real solutions that will leave our communities better off for the long term."It also makes provision for technologies like hydrogen.“Bringing clean, reliable, and affordable power to every region of Canada is a nation-building project that requires significant investments, thoughtful regulations, and deep collaboration,” added Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.