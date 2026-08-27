UPDATED: High-resource revenues boost Alberta's fiscal update to a forecasted $2B surplus

EDMONTON — Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon unveiled the Alberta government's updated 2026-27 fiscal projections on Thursday, flipping the year-end forecast from an initial $9.4 billion deficit to a $2 billion surplus, largely driven by a $9.7 billion increase in expected resource revenues. “Alberta has been given an opportunity, and Alberta’s government will not waste it," said Nixon. "Alberta's path forward will be built on our commitment to protect the services Albertans count on, keep spending under control, and manage taxpayer dollars with the discipline this moment calls for — so Alberta remains strong not just today, but for generations to come.”The fiscal update reports a revenue increase of $11.7 billion for the fiscal year, compared with the UCP's initial projections in March. Government expenses are also set to rise compared to initial estimates, increasing by $315 million. .High oil prices due to the US-Iran conflict played a significant role in the improved outlook, as Alberta's updated figures are now forecast using the West Texas Index at $73.50 per barrel, $13 above the initial base price. "Alberta has been here before, flushed with temporary increases to resource revenue, increasing spending to match, and then oil drops, but the deficits stay," Nixon said. "We are not going to do that again."So, while this is a good news budget, we know things can change quickly, and we cannot mistake a temporary windfall for a permanent trend."After the conflict caused the WTI average to rise above $90 per barrel from April to June, the UCP government says the price would need to average greater than $65 per barrel to maintain the updated forecasted surplus. High oil prices did leave a slight dent in the government's expense projections, though, as operating expenses are now forecast to be $635 million higher than initially expected, largely due to $357 million distributed under the Alberta Energy Rebate program. The UCP said the updated budget projects the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund will be $32.1 billion after the 2026-27 fiscal year, leaving it on track to hit Premier Danielle Smith's goal of growing the fund to $35 billion by the end of 2027. .Despite the improved projections, the updated budget does not forecast a cash surplus, and Nixon said there is still work to be done."We are significantly closer than we were on budget date, but our fiscal responsibility remains a top priority in our province," Nixon said. "We are not in a position quite yet to be able to responsibly invest in the heritage fund or repay existing debt.""And since we can't control how global forces will continue to create volatility, I'm also approaching this update with a commitment to focus on what matters and what we can control. Keeping our focus on sustainable investment and economic growth will allow us to maintain a solid foundation for our province."Alberta's economic outlook also improved, with real GDP growth now at 2.3%, unemployment falling to 6.6%, and Alberta's economy expected to be fairly sheltered from the US tariffs on Canadian goods. Along with success in the energy sector, Alberta's agriculture and food exports increased by 5.6% in 2026 as of June. .The report also reflects the UCP's efforts to diversify Alberta's economy, as non-residential investment is now forecasted to increase 7.7%, largely due to recent investments in the $4.6 billion Greenlight Electricity Centre and Meta's $13 billion AI data centre to be built in Sturgeon County. Nixon said despite the improved numbers, Alberta's economy is still facing challenges. "U.S. tariffs remain a significant and unpredictable factor for some sectors," Nixon said. "Inflation pressures, weak national growth, trade uncertainty, and volatile energy prices continue to complicate the fiscal picture."The UCP estimates that the U.S. tariffs will have a limited impact on Alberta's economy, but Canada's retaliatory measures could cause more damage. "We still need to obviously work with our partners in confederation in Canada to be able to make sure that we're defending the trade situation as best we can, but where our bigger concern in the short term is going to be is frankly in our counter tariffs," Nixon said. "That's where we see potentially bigger impacts on Alberta's economy. We are watching that closely."