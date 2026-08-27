Alberta

UPDATED: High-resource revenues boost Alberta's fiscal update to a forecasted $2B surplus

Finance Minister Jason Nixon announcing Alberta's updated budget projections for the 2026-27 fiscal year, including a forecasted $2 billion surplus.
Finance Minister Jason Nixon announcing Alberta's updated budget projections for the 2026-27 fiscal year, including a forecasted $2 billion surplus. Alberta Government: YouTube
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