UPDATED: Identities of four Armed Forces members killed in CFB Wainwright released; 19 soldiers in critical condition

EDMONTON — The identities of the four members of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry who died at CFB Wainwright have been revealed following a training incident in which a fire injured 39 other soldiers, including 19 who were in critical condition.The deceased were identified as Pvt. Aiden Goulding, of 3 PPCLI, from North Vancouver, BC; Pvt. Shaun Farrell, of 3 PPCLI, from Prince Albert, SK; Pvt. Hayden Leichmark, of 3 PPCLI, from Langley, BC; and Sgt. Morgan Wong, of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment, from Edmonton, AB.Maj.-Gen. L.W. Rutland, commander of 1st Canadian Division, told reporters Sunday that the incident occurred during a training exercise when a previously burning fire spread rapidly in high winds, reaching a group of soldiers simulating a section attack."This is one of the hardest days that the Canadian Armed Forces has had to face at home in peacetime," said Canada's Minister of National Defence David McGuinty. "The entire defence team grieves with these families.".The deceased were part of a 3 PPCLI company conducting a section attack, in which 10 soldiers attacked a simulated enemy in preparation for deployment to Latvia in the spring. Other members of the company were throwing hand grenades at a range at the time.Rutland said range control had been aware of the fire for several hours and determined it was contained and safe for training to continue. However, the situation changed rapidly."I spoke to my commander on the ground last night and this morning, and he said within 30 seconds to a minute, they saw no fire, and then there was a fire right on top of them," Rutland said."So, was that because it moved unseen through different terrain? Again, this is why we're going to do a complete investigation as to the topography, field conditions, foliage, etc., because it all plays into what happened.".Officials said 39 other people were injured in the fire, including 19 who remain in critical condition. The wounded were transported to medical facilities in Wainwright, Red Deer Regional Hospital, Edmonton's Royal Alexandra and University of Alberta hospitals, and Calgary's Foothills hospital."We are deeply grateful to the first responders, paramedics, physicians, nurses, and hospital teams across Alberta who have mobilized to provide care to those injured," said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith."Albertans should all be incredibly proud of their frontline healthcare workers and our acute care system that has managed this mass casualty event under immense pressure and in the face of deep heartbreak. They delivered rapid life-saving care and made sure that at no time was our emergency health system overwhelmed.".Wainwright was forecast to experience windy conditions Saturday, but Rutland said the weather remained within safety thresholds for most of the day, with wind speeds well below 50 km/h."Certainly, we train in all types of conditions, because you don't know where you're going to operate, and so the soldiers on the ground, the leaders, and the base will collaborate on whether training needs to cease. Is what I would say," Rutland said."But this is why we have an investigative team out there, and we'll come up with the right answer, and if our protocols need to change, then they'll be updated."Teams from the Canadian Armed Forces and the RCMP are working together to investigate the incident, including what caused the initial fire, why it spread so rapidly and whether established protocols were followed.