Alberta

UPDATED: Identities of four Armed Forces members killed in CFB Wainwright released; 19 soldiers in critical condition

Premier Danielle Smith, Canadian Minister of National Defense David McGuinty and Major-General L.W. Rutland speaking to reporters.
Premier Danielle Smith, Canadian Minister of National Defense David McGuinty and Major-General L.W. Rutland speaking to reporters. Premier Danielle Smith
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Abpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Dalton Mcguinty
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
CFB Wainwright
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