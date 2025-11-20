Indian national under border agency investigation flees Calgary hospital

Police and federal border officials are searching for a man who escaped custody at Rockyview Hospital late Wednesday night. According to a statement released by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Jagdeep Singh, fled while undergoing a medical assessment.Singh, a national of India, is currently under investigation for suspected involvement in organized crime under provisions of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.The CBSA has not released details regarding the nature of the allegations or the events leading to Singh’s detention prior to his hospital stay. No information has been provided about any potential risk to the public beyond urging caution..The circumstances surrounding the escape remain unclear, including whether Singh was under guard at the time or how he exited the facility. The agency has confirmed that it is reviewing the incident and coordinating with law enforcement agencies, including the Calgary Police Service, to support the search effort.Authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating Singh. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is urged to contact emergency services immediately by calling 911. Officials are emphasizing that members of the public should not attempt to interact with or apprehend him.