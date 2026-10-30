UPDATED: Jeffrey Rath ejected from UCP

CALGARY — The UCP has removed Alberta independence advocate Jeffrey Rath from the party after weeks of calls from the nationalist to remove Premier Danielle Smith as leader and rally support for the party to become officially pro-independence."The executive director of our party has the ability to cancel membership, and he informed our party, our party's board of directors yesterday that he believed that there were multiple instances of a breach of the code of conduct that we require of our members, and that it was his decision to pull the membership and cancel his AGM registration, and I'm supportive of that," Smith said on Friday when the Western Standard asked her about the decision..His removal comes 10 days after Smith called on UCP members to respect the results of Alberta's independence referendum and unite ahead of the October 2027 general election."The United Conservative Party is not an independence party, and for those few who cannot reconcile this fact and remain intent on dividing and turning our party into a vehicle for the independence movement, I would respectfully invite them to join a different party," Smith said on October 21."I'm simply not prepared to watch a few individuals tear apart the incredible conservative movement we've built together, only to see the disastrous NDP become the government in our province.".Rath continued to call for a leadership review following the announcement and also pushed back against Smith and other UCP leaders' assertions that the party must respect the mandate of Albertans."IF it turns out that Smith’s corrupt leadership team have prevailed upon their beholden billionaires to buy thousands of tickets to keep Smith in control of the party and the board, failing a leadership review and Smith’s replacement, this will be the end of the UCP winning the 2027 election," Rath wrote in an X post on October 26 about the UCP AGM."Everyone who cares about Alberta needs to go online and buy a UCP membership and a ticket to the AGM. If Smith retains control of the board and the party Alberta as we know it is over.".UCP Executive Director Dustin van Vugt informed Rath of his decision on Thursday, saying the UCP is a "big tent that encourages adversarial debate, but it will not tolerate conduct or actions that bring the Party into disrepute or that causes harm to the Party and its members."van Vugt said UCP members are expected to support the party's principles and shared objective of forming the Government of Alberta."Your words and actions have made clear that you do not support the UCP or its objective," wrote van Vugt in a letter to Rath. "Your public conduct in relation to our Party and Leader has not met the basic standard of decency we expect of our members when they disagree or otherwise."Rath blames Smith for the removal of his UCP membership."It is highly questionable that Danielle Smith and her minions would take the step of stripping party membership from a party member for advocating for a leadership review, which is expressly permitted under the UCP bylaws," Rath said in an interview with the Western Standard."Danielle Smith has proven that she cannot tolerate free speech within the United Conservative Party, and has decided that behaving like a dictator is the way to victory in 2027. I am of the belief that this will backfire colossally in her face and will renew even further calls for a leadership review or for Danielle Smith's resignation.".Smith said Rath has never supported her, but added that this was irrelevant."What is relevant is that he has said, publicly, things like, he wants to come to the AGM to turn the UCP into an independence party, and we are not an independence party, and somebody whose objective and mission is to turn us into something we are not is not following the objective of our party," Smith said."Our objective as a party is to get re-elected, and to make sure that we're focused on doing that, and so that is my understanding of the reason why Dustin van Vugt, after a lot of evidence and compilation, ultimately made the decision to pull his membership."Rath has not decided whether he will appeal the removal of his membership, but plans to attend the AGM and will continue advocating for Smith's removal."I think the answer for this might be politically, and I'll just continue to campaign for Danielle Smith's removal as the leader of the UCP from outside the party, as opposed to from within it," Rath said.