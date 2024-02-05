UPDATED: Kathleen Ganley announces candidacy for Alberta NDP leader

Alberta NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley (Calgary-Mountain View) announced her candidacy to become the next leader, with a promise to return her team to government in 2027. “The UCP (United Conservative Party) have the wrong priorities — they’re hurting families and they’re bad for business,” said Ganley in a Monday press release. “What this province needs is less drama.”Team Ganley said it consists of current Alberta NDP MLAs, past candidates, and community supporters who are united behind her vision for a progressive province. Known for her competence, experience, and teambuilding approach, it said she has a strong background and a deep commitment to Alberta. She said many of her campaign policies would focus on building an economy that works for average people. She alleged people are struggling to afford the basics and worried about not having money put away for tomorrow. “It shouldn’t be this hard,” she said. “The UCP are busy reaching for the past, they give no thought to our future, no thought to the innovation we lose when we deprive children of an education, no thought to the fact that action on climate change is a job creator and no thought to how their agenda impacts you — chaos in healthcare, a growing affordability crisis, and lost jobs and investment.”To solve these problems, she said Alberta needs experienced, competent leadership focused on what matters, which is what her team will deliver. Team Ganley co-chairs Irfan Sabir and Shannon Phillips shared their endorsements, underscoring their commitment to her leadership bid. Sabir called her “intelligent, experienced and she cares about people.”“She is committed to public service and is passionate about education and our economic future,” said Sabir. “As the next leader of Alberta’s NDP and Premier of Alberta, she will help us build a future that is inclusive, responsive to Alberta’s changing needs, and where everyone has opportunities to be successful.”Phillips acknowledged she has had the pleasure of working with Ganley for years. “She is incredibly intelligent, kind and views the world through the lens of what would be best for her own kid, my kids and a bright future for all Albertans,” said Phillips. “She is focused on the economy, education and on growing our party.” If she becomes NDP leader, Phillips said its best days are ahead and believes she is the best leader to take it to government in 2027. She called for Albertans to get behind her. Ganley was floated as a potential Alberta NDP leadership candidate when leader Rachel Notley resigned from her position on January 16. READ MORE: Potential contenders to replace Notley as Alberta NDP leaderShe has been in her role since 2015. She served as justice minister and solicitor general from 2015 to 2019. This built on her experience as an associate in a private law firm specializing in labour, employment and human rights law.