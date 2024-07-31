UPDATED: Multiple emergency vehicles respond after tent collapse near Westlock

Westlock RCMP responded to a report of a tent collapse caused by severe weather at the Westlock Meditation Centre (WMC) near Busby, AB, on Wednesday at 5:27 p.m. Westlock RCMP were joined by officers from several other nearby detachments, paramedics, and fire crews in assisting multiple injured people who were near or inside a large tent structure when it collapsed, according to a Wednesday press release. Alberta RCMP said several injured people were taken by Emergency Medical Services to area hospitals. Despite attempts at medical intervention, one person died because of injuries. Alberta RCMP said Occupational Health and Safety has been advised about the incident and sent investigators. It is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of this incident.It expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and people injured during this incident.Alberta RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said in an interview with the Western Standard this was a tragic incident. “We’re dealing with one person who has died and we have many, many people who are injured,” said Savinkoff. “My understanding is several serious injuries and dozens of people with minor injuries as a result of this collapse.” Because of the severity of the incident, he predicted people will have long-lasting injuries and difficulties to deal with in the future. Investigators are on site and will try to determine a cause of the accident. Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis confirmed the government was aware of an event in the Westlock area where a tent had collapsed and required multiple first responders. “There is limited information at this time, but Alberta’s government is there to support our first responders during this difficult situation,” said Ellis. .Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) said it would be sending a helicopter to deal with the situation. “STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Busby, AB, area,” said STARS..First responders had been called to the WMC on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. after a large tent collapsed on the site. The WMC had intended on running a retreat that was set to start on Thursday and would end on August 11. Because the tent had collapsed, the RCMP had shut down the road near the WMC on Township Rd. 580 and Range Rd. 270. WMC could not be reached for comment in time for publication.