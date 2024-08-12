UPDATED: Municipality of Jasper says re-entry criteria could be met by Friday

The Municipality of Jasper said the incident management team intends to have the re-entry requirements for it met by Friday after the wildfire forced people to flee. This means Jasper will have the minimum services to be safe for Jasperites to return. “We are working hard to ensure residents have a safe and timely return,” said the Municipality of Jasper in a Monday Facebook post..However, the Municipality of Jasper said Friday’s return date is conditional on achieving and maintaining the re-entry criteria. It pointed out increased fire activity or unplanned changes to critical services could impact the re-entry date. It said anyone who wants to see re-entry status updates can go to https://jasper-alberta.ca/p/re-entry-criteria. Trails, campgrounds and day-use areas are not included in this phase of the re-entry process. There are many areas in Jasper National Park that must be assessed for safety.The Municipality of Jasper concluded by saying many risks remain in closed areas such as ash pits, reduced air quality, hazardous trees, and hazardous waste requiring containment. It said it will take more time for these areas to reopen.“Re-entering Jasper will pose challenges to those who have lost their homes, businesses, and treasured places,” it said.“We hope this first step brings the community hope.”Alberta Emergency Alert (AEA) confirmed on July 23 the Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park have issued an evacuation order because of a wildfire south of the area. READ MORE: UPDATED: Jasper issues evacuation order because of nearby wildfireThis evacuation order is in effect for everyone located in Jasper and Jasper National Park. “The evacuation is progressing well,” said AEA.