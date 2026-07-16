Nenshi to run in Calgary in 2027 election

EDMONTON — Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi intends to vacate his seat in the Edmonton-Strathcona riding for the 2027 general election and will instead look to return home by pursuing a spot in Calgary. "As for me, I will seek election in a Calgary riding, to represent the communities in which I grew up and where I've made much of my professional and political life," reads a letter from Nenshi addressed to the people in Edmonton-Strathcona and released on X on Thursday. "I also don't mind saying that to give Albertans the government they deserve, we need to win more seats in Calgary, and I'm happy to be part of that battle." The move will see Nenshi return to the city where he served as mayor from 2010 to 2021. ."This will open up Edmonton-Strathcona for a new representative from this beautiful community," Nenshi wrote. "I am informing you today so that the incredible constituency association in this riding has time for a healthy and robust nomination process to select a candidate and a future MLA worthy of representing you." Nenshi won the Edmonton-Strathcona seat in a June 2025 by-election, one year after the Alberta NDP elected him as their leader. "Edmonton-Strathcona is the heart, not just of Edmonton, but of thoughtful community leadership in the province," Nenshi wrote. "In the last two years, I have come to know this wonderful place very well.""The people of Strathcona show up. Again and again, you show up. You support local businesses and incredible festivals. You're always there when your neighbours need you." Nenshi said he will announce his new riding after Alberta's Select Special Committee on Electoral Boundaries and the independent advisory panel finalize the ridings for the 2027 election.