UPDATED: Pro-option two UCP MLA not seeking re-election

EDMONTON — Red Deer-South MLA Jason Stephan announced Monday that he will not seek re-election, weeks after publicly supporting a future binding independence referendum for Alberta.“During my service as MLA, we have seen good things for Red Deer, including a transformative $1.8 billion expansion of our hospital, our college transitioning into Red Deer Polytechnic, a new drug recovery community, and removal of a destructive drug consumption site,” Stephan wrote in a letter posted on X.“Because my duty is to seek freedom and prosperity for Albertans, I have sought to speak the truth as I best understand it. That duty continues. Canada could be the most free and prosperous nation on earth, but it is not.”.Stephan's announcement comes after confirming to CBC on Sept. 29 his intention to vote for Option Two on Alberta's independence referendum question. Many believe the UCP is divided over Alberta independence, with some suggesting nationalists make up as much as 60% of the party’s membership. However, Premier Danielle Smith has said the UCP caucus supports a “sovereign Alberta within a united Canada” and favours Alberta remaining in Canada.Stephan is the only UCP MLA to publicly break with the caucus position. “The state of Texas ALONE, having a population about 10 million LESS than Canada, has a GDP that is about HALF TRILLION MORE than ALL of Canada,” Stephan wrote in his letter. “Why?”“The OECD has predicted Canada will be the WORST performing economy among its 38 member countries in terms of GDP per capita growth, including 42% behind the US for the 2030-2060 period.”.In September, Stephan sent a newsletter to constituents outlining the referendum questions, including the one related to Alberta independence. He said voting to remain in Canada “entrenches the status quo,” while voting to hold a future referendum “says no to the status quo.”At the time, he said he was not claiming to support Alberta independence, but rather wanted to see Canada fixed.“The status quo is not the right way for Albertans,” Stephan wrote in his letter. “Empty words and platitudes do not make it otherwise.”Smith was asked about Stephan’s referendum vote on Sept. 30. She said the UCP is a “big tent party” whose MLAs can express their “different views,” but added that the position of the party, caucus and government remains unchanged.The discussion drew criticism from several figures, including UCP founder and former premier Jason Kenney. On Oct. 13, Kenney called for a post-referendum “reckoning” over whether the party would be federalist or nationalist, saying independence supporters should be expelled if the party chose federalism.“Some say they want UNITY, but their actions say otherwise,” Stephan wrote. “Does fearmongering, name calling, labelling, and gaslighting produce unity? Yet, there is always hope in God, understanding truth, and aligning one’s life in it.”.Stephan closed his letter by announcing he would not seek re-election after serving two terms. He said there were many excellent potential candidates to represent Red Deer-South.“Competitive nomination events run with integrity, with candidates treating each other with respect, produces unity and trust in democratic processes,” Stephan wrote. “Most families in Red Deer share conservative values, desiring freedom and prosperity for themselves and their children.“We want time for successors to invite ALL to participate and vote in the upcoming election, to ensure the outcome is a true reflection of our majority.“Thank you to family and friends who supported my efforts to seek freedom and prosperity for Albertans, a blessed land that I love.”