UPDATED: Smith breaks down in tears when speaking about Jasper wildfire

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith started to cry when speaking about the Jasper wildfire, saying all Albertans stand with Jasperites. For many generations, Smith said Jasper and Jasper National Park “have been a source of pride with some of the most beautiful scenery in the world.” “Our grandparents visited to experience the majesty of this place with its mountains and lakes and meadows,” said Smith at a Thursday press conference. “They took our parents and then took us to this special spot they spent time in as children.” As her voice quivered, she said people take their children and loved ones to get glimpses of the mountains on the horizon. Even though people have left home, she said the mountains make them feel like they are coming home. She spoke with emotion in her voice when she said the Alberta government will stand with Jasper as people work to rebuild it. Right now, the Jasper wildfire remains out of control and crews are working to protect critical infrastructure. To the firefighters on the ground in Jasper, she thanked them. Once again, she said they have put themselves on the frontlines and are showing heroism. She said the Alberta government is doing all that it can. The Emergency Management Cabinet Committee has been meeting daily for the last several days. She has been in communication with Public Safety, Democratic Institutions, and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc; the Alberta Emergency Management Agency; and Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland. She said she will be meeting with Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan in Edmonton on Thursday afternoon. To enable the Alberta government to respond better, she has asked LeBlanc to move to a unified command structure. In the meantime, she said it will provide any and all supports Parks Canada needs. While the magic of Jasper is affected right now, Smith said it “is not lost and never will be.” She said the Alberta government will provide the resources families and communities need to be rebuild stronger than ever before and future generations can continue to experience it. Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said the news coming out of Jasper is sad. “I want all of you to know Alberta’s government is here for you, and we are doing everything that we can to fight this fire as much as we possibly can.” “Jasper holds a very special place in all of our hearts.” For anyone whose visited it, Ellis said they have memories of their first times and being struck by its beauty. Officials at all levels of government are working together to manage the wildfire and support evacuees. Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said the wildfire is under the command of Parks Canada, and the Alberta government is assisting it with all available assets. “Alberta’s government will continue lending supports to firefighting operations in the region,” said Loewen. “So far, we’ve sent firefighters, support personnel, water trucks, a dozer crew, helicopters, and airtankers to assist with the response on the Jasper wildfire.” Loewen said the Alberta government is sending an incident management team to assess the situation. Additional personnel and resources are standing by if they are needed. Smith followed up by saying her first wildfire season was 2023. “What we did in response to that was we increased the firefighting budget by 50%,” she said. “In 2023/24, it was $100.4 million.” Budget 2024 saw the firefighting budget go up by $155.4 million, but cuts were made to various programs within it. Smith said the Alberta government knew it had to get new equipment and change some practices. Jasper caught on fire on Wednesday, with a popular lodge and many other buildings in the town up in flames.READ MORE: UPDATED: Town of Jasper ablaze, fire reaches historic Park Lodge, military on the wayParks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth and Municipality of Jasper Incident Commander Christine Nadon confirmed parts of the southern wildfire in Jasper National Park have found their way into the town’s limits. “At just before 6 p.m. this evening, portions of the South Fire in Jasper National Park reached the outskirts of the Jasper townsite after being driven by strong winds gusts from the south and southeast,” said Ellsworth and Nadon.