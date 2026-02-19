Smith calls October referendum vote on immigration, other keys issues but not independence

EDMONTON — Albertans will vote in a provincial referendum on Oct. 16, with nine questions based on topics discussed in the Alberta Next panel report, including a proposal for the Government of Alberta to take greater control over immigration.Alberta Premier Daniele Smith made the announcement in a televised address Thursday night."The fact is, Alberta taxpayers can no longer be asked to continue to subsidize the entire country through equalization and federal transfers, permit the federal government to flood our borders with new arrivals, and then give free access to our most-generous-in-the-country social programs to anyone who moves here," Smith said.Other questions will cover access to social services for non-permanent immigrants, voter verification, provincial control over judge selection, abolishing Canada's unelected Senate, and increasing provincial power without federal retribution.Independence will not be on the ballot."I look forward to the debate on these critically important ideas, and to receiving your decision on the questions outlined so our government can get to work on implementing an immigration policy that puts the needs of Albertans first, as well as constitutional reforms needed to make Alberta stronger and more sovereign within a united Canada," Smith saidSmith also previewed the 2026 budget, blaming low oil prices and federal immigration policies for Alberta's economic challenges."So to sum up our budget challenge — low oil prices combined with out-of-control federal immigration policies are together driving unsustainable budget deficits — not just here but across the country," said Smith. The address largely focused on federal immigration policies that left Alberta in a vulnerable position, devastating the economy in recent years as oil prices fell..Smith said the current oil industry crash is not the first to hurt Alberta, and it will not be the last, but this one is different."What is unique about the current oil price crash versus others in the past, is that our economy today is more diversified, resilient and still growing despite the drop in oil price," Smith said."To put it bluntly, people across the country and around the world continue to want to move to our province in very large numbers to pursue job opportunities and prosperity."Smith said that previous immigration policies, such as those under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2014, limited immigration to levels Alberta could handle while maintaining economic and population growth and focusing on immigrants that added economic value.The Alberta Next survey results, released in December, revealed that 71% of respondents believe the immigration numbers in 2024 were too high and that they should return to 2014 levels."And then came Justin Trudeau’s disastrous open border immigration policies, which have caused an unprecedented strain on our health care, education and other social programs," Smith said.Smith then opened fire on Trudeau, as she has often done, targeting his immigration policies, saying that he shifted away from economic immigrants and favoured students, temporary workers, and asylum seekers.As a result, Alberta's population grew by nearly 600,000 in the last five years, while the federal government inflicted damage on Alberta's oil and gas industry.She blamed Trudeau's immigration policies for contributing to many of the challenges Alberta is currently facing."Although sustainable immigration has always been an important part of our provincial growth model, throwing the doors wide open to anyone and everyone across the globe has flooded our classrooms, emergency rooms and social support systems with far too many people, far too quickly," Smith said..Smith then turned her focus to solutions ahead of the budget, scheduled to be released on Feb. 26, stating that her government is committed to working Alberta out of the deficit without imposing "deep and disruptive cuts to core services."Long-term, she said the provincial government will continue to invest in the Alberta Heritage Fund, aiming to raise it to $250 billion by 2050.If they can achieve their target by 2050 will free Alberta's economy from "over reliance on oil and gas revenue," according to Smith.Expanding the province's oil capacity is the medium-term solution, though.Smith said her government will work to secure the West Coast pipeline to Northern B.C., secure agreements with Ontario to send oil to their refineries, and explore ways to access water ports in the Maritimes, Quebec, and the Hudson Bay..She then dove into her government's short-term plan to address the immediate budget concerns."After all, we can’t just sit by, waiting and hoping for world oil prices to recover, nor can we trust the federal government to manage our immigration system in the best interests of Albertans," Smith said.The first part is that she claims the upcoming budget will not make "drastic cuts" to social services, and that the already agreed-upon wage increases for doctors, nurses, and teachers will be implemented to help attract workers needed to catch up with Alberta's population growth.Instead, funding will be cut from "unnecessary bureaucracy, improving efficiencies in program delivery and prioritizing 'needs' over 'wants.'""Albertans have learned from experience that during times of low oil prices, the key is to limit increases in spending and focus it on building the schools, health facilities, roads and other infrastructure needed to build a strong and diversified economy with a world-class standard of living," Smith said.The provincial government has a plan that it claims will address "out-of-control immigration levels" that are overwhelming core services."The changes we need to make to immigration are a significant departure from the status quo, and therefore, I am seeking a referendum mandate from Albertans to implement them," Smith said..Smith closed her address by asserting her confidence in Albertans' ability to make decisions on the "delicate" topics that will be on the referendum."Although there are some politicians and commentators that fear direct democracy, such as referendums, I do not. I trust the judgment of Albertans," Smith said."I know that as a province we will thoughtfully ponder, debate and ultimately come to a wise decision on these questions that will benefit our families and our fellow Albertans for generations, just as we’ve always done."