'I'M PISSED': Smith condemns federal emissions cap, warns of major economic impact

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sounded enraged about the oil and gas emissions cap the Canadian government brought forward, saying it violates the Canadian Constitution. In a stern, annoyed voice, Smith pointed out Section 92A of the Canadian Constitution gives provinces exclusive jurisdiction over non-renewable natural resource development and that the emissions cap will require a production cut of about one million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2030 and 2.1 million barrels per day by 2035. “We will continue to defend our province and our constitutional rights,” said Smith at a Monday press conference. “We will also continue to defend the livelihoods of the estimated 150,000 workers nationwide who will lose their jobs as a result of this cap.” While the Canadian government wants to impose the emissions cap, she said the Alberta government will continue to defend families across Canada who will be left with $419 per month less. She added it will continue to defend Albertans and Canadians who rely on oil and gas revenues to pay for public services they need such as healthcare, education, law, justice services, and roads and bridges. She said one million barrels per day at an average rate would cost $3 billion to $7 billion in royalties per year. To put that into context, the Alberta government spends $2.2 billion on roads and bridges, so the emissions cap would wipe it out. It spends $3.2 billion supporting Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped, and this spending would be wiped out. She said the losses to GDP mean $28 billion will disappear from the Alberta economy and $97 billion from the Canadian economy. With these losses, she predicted they will put public services at risk in Alberta, Canada, and through transfers to other provinces. Ultimately, she said this emissions cap will lead Canada and the Canadian economy into societal and economic decline. Once again, she accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of “putting reckless policy ahead of the needs and concerns of everyday Canadians.” She predicted Trudeau was going to do this as he made his way out the door. She said it is “like a bad renter whose burning the furniture on their way out.” In response, she requested he call an election now to seek a mandate to do this. Unlike the current approach, she said Alberta and Canada have the means to provide energy security to the world. Instead, she said he chooses to outsource this duty to dictators and developing countries. She called for the cap to be scrapped. Because the Canadian government wants it, she said Albertans and Canadians can rely on the Alberta government to explore every legal option, including a constitutional challenge and a motion under the Alberta Sovereignty Act. Although no concrete plans have been laid out, Smith said the Alberta government will not stand by while Trudeau sacrifices Canada’s prosperity, the Canadian Constitution, and quality of life for his agenda. Smith followed up by saying she was so angry. “I’m pissed,” she said. “Because we’ve been working with these guys for two years.” She confirmed the Alberta government has a plan that would reduce emissions responsibly by 2050. While the Canadian government acts like it is working with it, she said it comes out with the exact policy it put forward one year ago and try to mislead people about the Alberta government’s intent and record. Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi responded by saying he wishes Canada had grownup governments. “I wish we had a federal government that was willing to sit down and work with industry to develop realistic plans that would both reduce emissions and increase job creation here in Alberta and across Canada,” said Nenshi. “I wish we had a provincial government that could work with anybody, work with industry, work with other governments, work towards goals instead of just making empty promises.” Nenshi said Smith reminds him of a child who continues to hurl ice cream cones to the ground. If children do this enough times, they lose the right to complain about dropping their ice cream. Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault announced on Monday the Canadian government has told oil and gas companies to cut 33% of their greenhouse gas emissions before 2033..UPDATED: Feds impose requirement for gas industry to cut emissions by 33% .Trudeau promised in the 2021 election campaign he would force the energy sector to comply with the Canadian government’s pollution policies. “Today, the Government of Canada introduced draft regulations to put a clear limit on greenhouse gas pollution from oil and gas production,” said the Canadian government.