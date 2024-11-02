Alberta

HER PARTY NOW: Smith crushes leadership vote with 91.5%

Danielle Smith celebrated receiving a 91.5% approval rating at the Alberta United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting.
Danielle Smith celebrated receiving a 91.5% approval rating at the Alberta United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
