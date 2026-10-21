Smith lays down the law to UCP members regarding Alberta independence going forward

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith issued a stern message to UCP members on Wednesday, telling them that individuals can have their own views on Alberta independence, but the party and government support a "strong Alberta within a united Canada." Smith told reporters that the UCP supports mechnisisms like the citizen-initiative process, but part of that means respecting the results that come from it.Smith told the UCP that although party members can have differing views on Alberta independence, the leadership must commit to the party's position. "Candidates running under our party banner need to be committed to, and support and abide by this position from the day they take out their nomination papers, throughout their candidacy, and for the duration of their time serving as MLAs in our caucus," said Smith in a social media video. The directive also applies to individuals serving on the UCP's provincial and constituency association boards, who are "expected" to uphold the position and focus on beating the Alberta NDP in Alberta's 2027 election. "I accept the mandate that Albertans have given us to work towards strengthening Alberta's position, but within the united Canada, and that's my expectation: is that our future candidates, as well as those who speak for our party in various elected positions, will do the same," said Smith to reporters. .Smith also said she suspects most UCP members will rally around the goal of securing another UCP government, but acknowledged that there are some who "would rather spend the next 12 months sowing division to circumvent the will of Albertans by trying to turn our party into something it is not; the United Conservative Party is not an independence party." "And for those few who cannot reconcile this fact and remain intent on dividing and turning our party into a vehicle for the independence movement, I would respectfully invite them to join a different party," Smith said in her video. "I'm simply not prepared to watch a few individuals tear apart the incredible conservative movement we've built together, only to see the disastrous NDP become the government in our province."Smith told reporters that the UCP supports mechanisms like the citizen-initiative process, but part of that means respecting the results that come from it. "I know that there are a lot of people who might have voted for Option Two who were expecting a different result, but this gives them a little bit of time to recalibrate," Smith said to reporters. "But the way democracy works is you get to have your say, but you don't always get to have your way." With the UCP AGM on Nov. 27-29, Smith said she will not take immediate action, but it gives potential election candidates an idea of what will be expected of them..Red Deer-South MLA Jason Stephan was the lone UCP caucus member to publicly declare his support for Option Two on Alberta's referendum. Smith said then that the UCP is a "big tent party," meaning MLAs can have their own views, but the caucus and party support a "sovereign Alberta within a united Canada." Stephan announced on Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2027, but Smith did not answer on Wednesday whether she would have signed his nomination papers if he asked her to. "He advocated very strongly for a brand new Red Deer Regional Hospital, which is well underway in construction, and I know that he has been passionate on fiscal issues and has been a valued voice on those issues in our caucus," Smith said. "And I do wish him well, but he's made his own decision to step away, and I support him in that decision."Smith was asked about her stance on Wednesday on the UCP's "big tent" narrative, and the premier said she was narrowing it. Individuals who wish to speak for the party, whether elected officials or provincial or constituency board members, must respect the mandate given by 75% of Albertans.