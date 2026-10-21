Alberta

Smith lays down the law to UCP members regarding Alberta independence going forward

Premier Danielle Smith and UCP President Rob Smith on stage at the 2025 UCP AGM
Premier Danielle Smith and UCP President Rob Smith on stage at the 2025 UCP AGMRob Smith: Facebook
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