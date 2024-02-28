Alberta

UPDATED: Smith lifts renewables moratorium; wind and solar banned on prime agricultural land

Wind and solar projects will be restricted on Class 1 and 2 agricultural lands under the new UCP policy.
Wind and solar projects will be restricted on Class 1 and 2 agricultural lands under the new UCP policy.File
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Clean Energy
Ucp Government
Renewable Electricity
Alberta Premier Danielle Smiths Government
Wind
Nathan Neudorf
Solar
Emissionreducing Technologies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news