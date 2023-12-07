UPDATED: Smith, Moe livid over Ottawa’s emissions cap; Boissonault says they’re ‘wrong’

“I can anticipate that Premier Smith will will be unhappy in that we'll have similar grumbling from premier mo but when you add Premier Moe and Premier Smith to Pierre Poilievre, you’ve got a whole group of conservative leaders that simply want to take us backward.”Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault .The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan are furious over Ottawa’s emissions cap on oil and gas announced at the COP28 summit on Thursday.Calling it an “intentional attack by the federal government on the economy of Alberta and the financial well-being of millions of Albertans and Canadians,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith railed against her federal counterparts in a strongly worded statement that accused them of undermining national unity.She went as far as calling the Liberal government “extremist.”“With their pronouncement singling out the oil and gas sector alone for punitive federal treatment, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his eco-extremist Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault are risking hundreds of billions of dollars of investments in Alberta’s and Canada’s economies and core social programs, are devaluing the retirement investments of millions of Canadians, and are threatening the jobs of hundreds of thousands of Albertans,” she said.“Ironically, they are also significantly undercutting global emissions reduction efforts by effectively de-incentivizing capital investment by the oil and gas sector in the emissions-reducing technologies and fuels the world needs Alberta to develop and share.”Likewise, Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe said: “The emissions cap targets Canada’s upstream oil and gas sector, which is already impacted by federal carbon pricing, increasingly stringent federal methane regulations and the federal Clean Fuel Regulations and Clean Electricity Regulations,” he said.“These new federal policies will have serious economic impacts on Canadians and limit our sustainable Canadian energy products from providing heat and electricity to the world." "Saskatchewan remains opposed to the new methane regulations and the oil and gas emissions cap and we will protect our constitutional right to build our economy in accordance with the priorities of Saskatchewan families and businesses.”For his part, Employment Minister Randy Boissonault — and Edmonton Centre MP — said they’re both misinformed and blamed former prime minister Stephen Harper and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre for taking the country “backward.”“I can anticipate that Premier Smith will will be unhappy in that we'll have similar grumbling from premier mo but when you add Premier Moe and Premier Smith to Pierre Poilievre, you’ve got a whole group of conservative leaders that simply want to take us backward.”