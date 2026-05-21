Alberta

Smith orders referendum on whether to begin pursuing a binding independence vote

""I will therefore be voting for Alberta to remain in Canada, while continuing to work each and every day to restore and strengthen provincial rights under the Canadian constitution."
Premier Danielle Smith addressing Albertans and introducing a referendum question on Alberta remaining in Canada.
Premier Danielle Smith addressing Albertans and introducing a referendum question on Alberta remaining in Canada. Government of Alberta: YouTube
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