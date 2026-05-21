Smith orders referendum on whether to begin pursuing a binding independence vote

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith told Albertans on Thursday night they will be able to express their views on Alberta's independence in the October referendum, but a pro-independence vote will not trigger Alberta's exit from Canada. "The fact is that between the 'Forever Canada' petition requesting a referendum on Alberta remaining in Canada, and the 'Stay Free Alberta' petition requesting a referendum on leaving Canada, approximately 700,000 Albertans have signed petitions requesting a vote on this issue," said Smith during a televised address. .Smith said Albertans have an appetite to vote on independence, whether for or against, but said Justice Shaina Leonard's recent court ruling to shut down Stay Free Alberta's independence petition due to a lack of First Nations consultation by the Alberta government will likely block such a vote from happening in October. The UCP are going to appeal Leonard's decision, even to the Supreme Court if necessary, but that process could take months or years to play out."But there is another way to hear from Albertans while we wait for our legal appeal to be heard," Smith said."That is why I am announcing today that I will be requesting our government add an additional question to the October 19th referendum vote announced previously."The referendum question will ask Albertans, "Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?" .Smith believes courts will not block her proposed question because the result will not trigger a binding commitment to Alberta independence, which forgoes the need for current First Nations consultation. "Kicking the can down the road only prolongs a very emotional and important debate, and muzzling the voices of hundreds of thousands of Albertans wanting to be heard is unjustifiable in a free and democratic society," Smith said. "It’s time to have a vote, understand the will of Albertans on this subject, and move on."She said the UCP government will respect the results of the October referendum, whatever the result. .Despite calling for a referendum question on Alberta's independence, Smith claims her position that Alberta should remain in Canada is unwavering. "I have repeatedly stated that the position of the UCP caucus, and UCP government is to build a strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada," Smith said. "I have never deviated from that position and I will not do so now.""I will therefore be voting for Alberta to remain in Canada, while continuing to work each and every day to restore and strengthen provincial rights under the Canadian constitution."Polls show that roughly 27% of Albertans favour Alberta independence, but support for the movement reportedly sits at about 50% among UCP members.Smith said she understands Albertans who feel that Alberta has been beaten down and taken advantage of by Ottawa and the federal government. "You are justifiably frustrated and angry with Ottawa," Smith said. "You are proud and loyal Albertans that have watched our province be taken advantage of repeatedly over past decades — and you want it to stop.""So do I…more than anything. Like you, I love this province and our people so much.""I am so proud to be Albertan.".What Smith disagrees with is the premise that the solution is to walk away from Canada, especially because she believes there is light at the end of the tunnel. She said public opinion on key Alberta issues, such as resource development, provincial rights and energy policies, is beginning to shift back in their favour. "Justin Trudeau’s anti-Alberta, anti-energy policies became a national embarrassment — one of several — that ultimately cost him his prime ministership," Smith said."The leave-it-in-the-ground NDP led by Jagmeet Singh was electorally annihilated.""And the federal Liberals, led by their new leader, Prime Minister Mark Carney, adopted most of Alberta’s positions on energy and resource development."Alberta's MOU with Ottawa on a pipeline to the Pacific coast has been a major advocacy point for Smith in her efforts to show that Carney and his government are not the "same old Liberals." A major milestone for the MOU will come 18 days before the referendum, when, if things go according to plan, the federal government will declare the pipeline a project of national interest and trigger an expedited approval process to begin construction by Sept. 1, 2027. "Do we in Alberta still have our differences with the federal Liberal government? Obviously," Smith said. "And make no mistake - we will relentlessly challenge them to respect our provincial rights and jurisdiction every time they step over the line.""But, my fellow Albertans, there can be no doubt that things are a world of difference better for our province than they were under the Trudeau-NDP government.".Her remarks ended with an address to those who support Alberta remaining in Canada, calling for civility as both sides of the independence movement gear up for the referendum campaign. "Let us guard against the trap of using division and demonization tactics against our fellow Albertans with whom we disagree on this matter," Smith said."The vast majority of those advocating for separation love our province profoundly. Many are also proud Canadians that have simply lost hope that their families can flourish within Canada.""So instead of attacking these loyal Albertans, let’s work together to restore hope in their country again." October 20 will inevitably come, regardless of how the referendum ends, and Smith said Albertans on both sides of the debate will then need to move forward in unity. "We are, after all, each other’s neighbours, friends and family," Smith said. "We must never let the voices of hatred and vilification divide us as a people.""Because at the end of this debate, and when the referendum is over, we must come together to ensure that our beloved province continues to prosper."