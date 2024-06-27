Smith says Alberta must address ‘racist barriers’ to black businesses

It’s not enough to have the lowest taxes in Canada — or even North America.In addition to promoting business-friendly government policies, Alberta has to address ‘systemic barriers’ to entrepreneurs of colour to grow international and domestic trade, Premier Danielle Smith said Thursday.“We recognize that local businesses and entrepreneurs face challenges relating to this community and support for the black community must extend beyond strictly business supports,” she told an audience of black women entrepreneurs from Canada, the Caribbean, Africa — and even the United States.“And we're happy to address anti racism and systemic barriers faced by offering feedback that some face difficulty accessing capital (and)… how we might be able to bridge that gap.”.Speaking to the Black Canadian Women in Action (BCW) conference in Calgary on Thursday, Smith said 12% of Alberta businesses are black-owned and the government is actively engaged in expanding ties to the Caribbean and Africa — especially with respect to energy.Alberta has the third-largest black community after Ontario and Quebec. But Smith said that commitment extends to all cultures, including indigenous people..It comes as the Alberta marks multiculturalism day In Canada.“We are of various races, cultures, and beliefs; we speak many languages and have numerous customs,” said Immigration and Multiculturalism Minister Muhammad Yaseen.“Diversity is one of Alberta’s greatest strengths. Our multicultural heritage enriches our communities, strengthens our economy and broadens our perspectives. Our government is committed to fostering a province where people from all backgrounds are valued and respected.”.“The gendered burden of water collection and conservation is true amongst traditional North American indigenous cultures, as well as in Africa, and quite frankly, throughout the world,” Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.For her part, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek — who is of Indian descent — tried to draw commonalities between Calgary’s water main break and the lack of access to clean water in sub-Saharan Africa..“The gendered burden of water collection and conservation is true amongst traditional North American indigenous cultures, as well as in Africa, and quite frankly, throughout the world,” she said..“In nearly 80% of households that are lacking direct water access, women and girls bear the primary responsibility for water collection.”