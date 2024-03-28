BREAKING: Smith says carbon tax ‘immoral’ and ‘inhumane’ in front of federal committee

Reckless. Immoral. Inhumane.Those are the words that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is using to describe the Liberal government’s carbon tax.Speaking before the House standing committee on government operations and estimates, Smith said Thursday that taxing basic essentials such as natural gas on home heating in the dead of winter demonstrates a clear lack of compassion on the part of the federal government.“This isn't just reckless, it's immoral, and it's inhumane and the added pressure will ruin countless lives' futures and dreams. It's a weight that Canadians can't bear. And that's why Alberta has been calling on the federal government to eliminate the carbon tax since 2019,” she said.“I think most Albertans look at it as the government is taking $1 and promising to give back 75 cents and everybody knows that that's not a good deal.”...more to come