UPDATED: Smith says ‘no’ means ‘no’ to abortion restrictions

No means no. In case there is any part of it anyone fails to understand, that was Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s one-word response when asked if her government plans to introduce US-style restrictions on abortion.“No,” she said.‘No?’ this reporter asked again. “No.”.Smith made the comment(s) at a media event announcing $26 million to increase women’s health care at the Foothills Hospital, including neo-natal and gynaecological care.The Twitter-sphere (“X”) has been abuzz in recent days — fuelled by NDP leadership candidates — that Smith would use the announcement to usher in a crackdown on abortion similar to ones in Florida, Texas and Arizona given Health Minister Adriana LaGrange’s involvement with the pro-life movement prior to joining politics..A former Red Deer Catholic school board trustee, LaGrange previously served as the president of Red Deer Pro-Life, which also made her by extension a member of the board of directors of Alberta Pro-Life, which is registered as a political party.LaGrange was one of 52 UCP candidates who received support from anti-abortion groups that sought to stack nomination meetings and install candidates who would be sympathetic to a social conservative policy agenda.As health minister LaGrange has a big say in what health services — including ones covered by Friday’s announcement — are listed for payment and what changes might go before cabinet. Abortion is one of those listed services. .“Everyone knows my position on the issue of choice, and my position hasn’t changed, nor has the position of our government,”Premier Danielle Smith.It’s also a political hot potato for conservatives and liberals alike, for or against.Smith’s own position on the issue is well-known: she’s made no bones about being pro choice even if she doesn’t make a point of advertising it at party policy conventions.But she is also committed to grass roots policy decisions and has shown a willingness to set aside her own personal views if party members demand it.When asked about LaGrange’s appointment to the powerful health portfolio in June of last year, Smith said: “Everyone knows my position on the issue of choice, and my position hasn’t changed, nor has the position of our government.“.“When even Naheed Nenshi urges caution in the online distribution of abortion pills, you know it’s time for Danielle Smith’s UCP government to finally do something about it,”Pro-Life Alberta.And though there is a substantial pro-life element in the UCP — former premier Jason Kenney’s views were well known — few candidates of either stripe to replace him were willing to address the issue head on in the leadership race Smith eventually won.Last week Alberta NDP leadership candidate Naheed Nenshi gained an endorsement from Never Again Alberta, a pro-abortion activist group that is nonetheless opposed to the online prescription and distribution of abortion pills. Pro-Life Alberta accused Smith and her government of “crickets” on the issue.“When even Naheed Nenshi urges caution in the online distribution of abortion pills, you know it’s time for Danielle Smith’s UCP government to finally do something about it,” it said in email to supporters. “The good news is that NDP leadership candidates talking about unregulated abortion provides the UCP with a golden opportunity to actually address this life-and-death issue.”