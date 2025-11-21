Smith says the ball is in Carney’s court when it comes to an MOU between Alberta and Ottawa

Premier Danielle Smith discussed pipelines during her press conference on Friday, amid rumors that her government might be close to signing an MOU with Prime Minister Mark Carney. “We are making a very, very strong case that building a new pipeline to Asian markets is in the national interest,” said Smith. “We are finding some receptivity on the part of the new prime minister. And I would say, if we're, if we're going to get a deal, it will, it will be in a matter of weeks.”Reports suggest the Carney government may soon sign an MOU with Alberta, but no official announcement has been made, despite Smith’s previously set Grey Cup Sunday deadline having passed. “I would say the ball is in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s court,” Smith said. .Smith states that three components are involved in her discussions with the federal government. “One is a new bitumen pipeline to Asia markets,” Smith said to the Western Standard. “Another is the Pathways project, so that we can have a lower carbon intensity barrel going through that pipeline. And the third aspect is creating an investment environment so that all of our producers are willing to invest in expanding their operations.”Smith previously advised the Carney government on nine “bad laws” that needed fixing, including the necessity for a new pipeline in Canada. “And that means addressing the lion's share of the nine bad laws,” Smith said when asked by the Western Standard about the remaining bad laws. “So if there's going to be an MOU, it will have to include all three.”In the meantime, Carney recently secured a $70 billion investment from UAE investors, while stating a commitment between the two countries to continue strengthening their economic relationship.