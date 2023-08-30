Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
To say Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is a bit miffed Wednesday would be an understatement. Outraged is more like it.
The premier tore a rhetorical strip off federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Wednesday for comments he made from China on Suncor — and not the Chinese Communist Party’s own environmental polices, which are some of the worst in the world.
“Steven Guilbeault has once again shown his utter contempt for Alberta, our economy and our energy workers,” she said in a statement.
“While advising the Chinese Communist Party about its environmental policies, Minister Guilbeault stated that, due to an Alberta oil and gas company's decision to focus on oil and gas production, he has increased his resolve to introduce an emissions cap that will effectively force energy companies to cap their oil and gas production.”
“Minister Guilbeault’s comments are a continuation of his provocative verbal attacks on Alberta's energy sector, the most environmentally responsible and ethical energy-producing jurisdiction in the world."
"His involvement in the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development has him turning a blind eye to China’s environmental record while they add the equivalent of two new coal emissions plants each week,” she added.
“Conversely, Albertans have cut emissions more than any other province this past decade, spending billions of dollars transitioning almost all electricity generation from coal to natural gas.”
