Smith tables bill allowing Alberta to ignore international agreements that impact provincial jurisdiction

The Alberta government has introduced new legislation aimed at clarifying how international agreements signed by the federal government apply within the province.Titled the International Agreements Act, the proposed law would ensure that international treaties or accords negotiated by Ottawa only take effect in Alberta if implemented through provincial legislation. The bill replaces the International Trade and Investment Agreements Implementation Act, expanding its scope beyond trade and investment to all areas under provincial jurisdiction, such as health, education, and natural resources..Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental and International Relations Liam Stone said the bill formalizes a process for reviewing federal international agreements that touch on matters under Alberta’s constitutional authority.“There’s currently no formal requirement for the federal government to consult provinces when negotiating international treaties,” Stone told reporters during a technical briefing. “This legislation provides clarity on how Alberta will approach implementation going forward.”The legislation outlines that Alberta’s government would only be bound by international agreements signed by the federal government if those agreements are adopted into provincial law. The bill covers treaties signed by Ottawa with foreign governments, agencies, or international organizations..According to government officials, the act is not intended to challenge federal powers in areas under exclusive federal jurisdiction, such as national defense or immigration. Instead, it seeks to reinforce provincial autonomy over areas falling within Alberta’s constitutional control.Premier Danielle Smith introduced the bill following the fall 2025 speech from the throne, framing it as part of her government’s broader effort to defend provincial sovereignty within Canada. “Alberta, not Ottawa, will decide how international agreements that affect provincial matters apply in the province,” Smith said in a statement accompanying the bill’s release.During the briefing, Stone said the proposed framework would allow Alberta to selectively implement parts of an international agreement rather than accept or reject it in full. “It’s not a thumbs-up or thumbs-down approach,” he explained. “The province could adopt provisions it agrees with and decline to implement others.”.When asked whether the bill responds to any specific treaty or dispute with the federal government, officials said it does not. “This isn’t about one particular agreement,” Stone said. “It’s about setting a clear legislative process for future negotiations.”Officials compared Alberta’s proposal to Quebec’s Act respecting the exercise of the fundamental rights and prerogatives of the Québec people and the Québec State, passed in 2000, which requires provincial consent before an international agreement takes effect. Alberta’s version is described as more streamlined and less bureaucratic.The bill also reflects longstanding provincial concerns over federal involvement in areas such as environmental policy and resource development. .Stone acknowledged that Alberta has sometimes been “frustrated” by federal negotiations that affect provincial interests, citing potential future climate accords as examples.Legal experts note that while the federal government retains exclusive authority to enter into international agreements, it cannot compel provinces to implement treaty provisions that fall under provincial jurisdiction.If passed, the International Agreements Act would come into force upon receiving royal assent.