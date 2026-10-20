Alberta

BREAKING: Smith vows to defend Alberta's interests after independence referendum

Premier Danielle Smith speaking at a federalist gathering and lobying Prime Minister Mark Carney about her nine referendum questions.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking at a federalist gathering and lobying Prime Minister Mark Carney about her nine referendum questions. CPAC
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Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
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