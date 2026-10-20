BREAKING: Smith vows to defend Alberta's interests after independence referendum

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith says her government will continue fighting Ottawa to defend the Alberta's constitutional rights, energy industry and economic interests, despite ruling out another independence referendum while she remains premier.In a televised address Tuesday, Smith said Albertans gave a clear mandate by voting to remain in Canada, but insisted Monday's referendum result would not stop her government from challenging federal policies it believes threaten Alberta’s autonomy.“We will use every legal and political tool at our disposal to protect and advance the interests of Albertans,” Smith said.“And when Ottawa interferes with those rights, we will be unrelenting in our response.”.Smith said Alberta’s disagreements with Ottawa would be settled through Canada’s political and legal institutions rather than independence, while promising to continue asserting provincial powers guaranteed under the Constitution.“Make no mistake, our government will continue to boldly assert our province’s autonomy,” she said.Smith committed to fighting for Alberta, but she ruled out holding another independence referendum for as long as she remains premier, saying the Monday's vote had settled the question for her government.“Alberta will remain a province of Canada,” Smith said. “Albertans will continue to be Canadians.”.Smith said Albertans have helped shift the national conversation around Alberta’s economic importance and its relationship with the federal government.She said Alberta spent years fighting federal policies she believes threatened its energy sector and other major industries, but claimed Ottawa’s approach has changed over the last 18 months. She described a growing support from both federal Liberals and Conservatives for Alberta’s energy industry, saying Alberta helped change national attitudes toward resource development.“Albertans have turned the tide of this nation and reset the relationship with our federal government in a positive direction,” Smith said.The premier cited changes involving federal net-zero electricity regulations and the oil and gas production cap, along with plans for the Pacific Link pipeline, as evidence of progress.She also pointed to federal spending on military infrastructure, manufacturing, high-speed rail and affordable housing in Alberta as signs that Ottawa was paying greater attention to Alberta. .Despite those developments, Smith acknowledged that Alberta still faces political and constitutional battles with the federal government, including over provincial jurisdiction and the equalization program.She said her government would continue pursuing fundamental reform of equalization, which has long been a source of frustration for many Albertans.Referendum results appear to show that most Albertans want greater provincial control over immigration, measures requiring temporary residents to pay a portion of the cost of public services they use, and proof of Canadian citizenship to vote.Smith is waiting on Elections Alberta to confirm results on questions involving Alberta's influence over judicial appointments, abolishing the federal Senate and further protecting provincial rights..The premier also spoke to Albertans who voted for independence, acknowledging their frustrations with Ottawa and the economic consequences some experienced under the previous federal Liberal-NDP coalition.These individuals have been scrutinized and criticized by some leaders both in Alberta and across Canada, but Smith said she recognizes them as "loyal Albertans." She argued that defending Alberta’s interests did not require leaving Canada, urging independence voters to have renewed confidence in the country while maintaining pressure on Ottawa.Smith closed by urging Albertans to move beyond divisions over the referendum while continuing to stand up for the Alberta's interests within a united Canada.“Let us stand proudly for this province,” Smith said.“And let us work together to build an Alberta — and a Canada — worthy of the generations that will follow us.”