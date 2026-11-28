CALGARY — Premier Danielle Smith is warning United Conservative Party members that internal divisions over Alberta independence could hand the NDP victory in next year's provincial election, calling on the party to unite behind its commitment to a strong Alberta within Canada.Speaking at the UCP's annual general meeting in Calgary on Saturday, Smith said the party has 11 months to focus on defeating Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and must avoid becoming consumed by internal debates over Alberta independence."Our United Conservative Party must have one singular focus over the next eleven months. And that is beating the NDP in every single riding across this province," Smith told delegates."Nothing else matters if we fail in that mission.".The highly anticipated speech comes following a year-long debate over Alberta independence that raised questions about party unity within the UCP.Albertans opted against pursuing Alberta independence in October, after 75% of referendum voters supported Alberta remaining in Canada. However, the debate was more divisive within the UCP, as it was speculated that more than 50% of party members supported holding a binding independence referendum.Smith's message echoed sentiments she has expressed since her first post-referendum address to UCP members."As a party, our position on Alberta and Canada must be clear and unambiguous — just like the mandate given by Albertans in October," Smith said."Our party and government support a strong Alberta within a united Canada.".The UCP leadership's recent move to require party leaders to sign a pledge committing them to respect and abide by the referendum results dominated headlines leading into the AGM, as some constituency association presidents refused to sign the form over freedom-of-expression concerns.Smith's remarks about the referendum received mixed reactions from the audience, as members in the crowd both booed and stood in applause several times during the speech.While many independence supporters within the UCP base agree the party's position should reflect the referendum mandate, some argue that most of the party's membership supports independence and that the UCP should adopt that position.The premier told the audience that the party must remain a big-tent conservative movement where members are free to express their views, but argued that those speaking on behalf of the party must respect the outcome of Alberta's October referendum."Membership in this party will never be determined by how someone voted in the recent referendum, nor will anyone be subjected to some sort of ideological purity test," she said..Smith cautioned against UCP members prolonging the internal conflict over Alberta independence, arguing that continued debate risks fracturing the conservative movement and giving the NDP an opportunity to attract voters.Instead, Smith told reporters on Saturday that conservatives in Alberta need to focus on the things that they can agree on. Political pundits have argued that the Alberta NDP's electoral victory in 2015 was aided by a fractured conservative vote.Smith said the NDP would welcome divisions between rural and urban voters and would benefit from the UCP becoming consumed by the issue."The one material risk that could deliver an election win to the NDP next year," Smith said, "is if our party and movement becomes divided.""If that happens, the NDP and Naheed Nenshi will likely win the next election.".The premier also used the speech to contrast her government's record with that of the former NDP government and criticize Nenshi's tenure as Calgary mayor.She blamed Nenshi for Calgary's ongoing water infrastructure problems, accusing the former mayor of ignoring warnings about the city's water system while prioritizing other projects.With Calgary's new arena looming in the background, Smith criticized Nenshi's inability to secure an arena deal for the Calgary Flames and the risk it posed to the city. She also criticized his record on property taxes and the Green Line transit system. Smith said the UCP government had stepped in to address problems left behind by the former mayor.The premier accused the NDP of threatening Alberta's economic growth, pointing to its previous carbon tax, spending and debt levels.Smith said Alberta has added approximately 300,000 net new jobs since she became premier in 2022 and is creating jobs at more than 10 times the national rate.She also highlighted major investments in energy, agriculture, technology and manufacturing, arguing the province is entering a period of significant economic growth.But she warned that a divided UCP could jeopardize that progress.Smith closed by urging delegates to focus on the next election and the party's shared conservative principles, including freedom, free enterprise and individual responsibility.