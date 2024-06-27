BREAKING THE LAW: Calgary car washes remain open despite water restrictions

High crimes and misdemeanours. Despite city-wide water restrictions, some Calgary car washes remain open in the face of orders for them to cease and desist.It comes amid confusion over whether the businesses are allowed to operate under Calgary’s outdoor water ban — after all they aren’t technically “outdoors.”Some city officials said the order doesn’t apply specifically to car washes; others say it does.A letter sent by the city to local businesses on June 14 suggests otherwise. “As we anticipate your co-operation with the above request, we are hopeful that we will not need to discontinue water service to you but given the urgency of the situation we are prepared to do so as necessary.".But this reporter was able to get his trusty Honda Element washed up, waxed and polished on Wednesday night. And it was definitely longer than a three-minute shower..At the regular media briefing on Wednesday, the city’s damage control team said it does indeed apply. That’s not withstanding pressure washers actually use less water than a typical shower..”We have asked the carwash operators to close their options. We are also strongly encouraging all Calgarians to think about whether or not they need to wash their cars. We all have a role to play in in terms of water conservation. And that's one way Calgarians keeping their part,” said Francois Bouchard, director of the city’s capital priorities and investment..And if they don’t?“We have specific powers within the bylaws and we're working within those powers..That would be Section 19 of the Water Utility Bylaw 40M2006, “to discontinue water service to a customer or group of customers in order to mitigate impairment of the water system," reads the letter from city water services. .Owners of the Bowness Car Wash weren’t immediately available for comment.