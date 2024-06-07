Alberta

UPDATED: Trudeau trashes Alberta govt as ‘ridiculous’ in surprise visit to Calgary

‘Ridiculous’: Trudeau in Calgary on Friday
‘Ridiculous’: Trudeau in Calgary on FridayShaun Polczer/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Municipalities
Dispute With Ottawa
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Bill 18

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news